First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Insider Sells $248,220.00 in Stock

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) insider Richard S. Dennen sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $248,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,113.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $23.66 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.08.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FFBC shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFBC. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 93.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 6,820.5% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

