First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FSMB opened at $19.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.