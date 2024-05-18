First United Bank & Trust Sells 220 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First United Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.3% of First United Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $204.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $588.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $134.40 and a 52 week high of $205.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $2,347,034.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,740 shares in the company, valued at $24,550,454.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $716,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,222,569.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $2,347,034.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,740 shares in the company, valued at $24,550,454.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,071,414 shares of company stock valued at $196,746,504 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

