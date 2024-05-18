Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $242.00 to $245.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 228,827 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 235,804 shares.The stock last traded at $210.41 and had previously closed at $211.72.
FLUT has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,770.75.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.71 and a 200 day moving average of $139.55.
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
