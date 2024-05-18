Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Mkm

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Roth Mkm in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 418.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FBIO. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

FBIO stock opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08. The firm has a market cap of $37.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.56. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.46 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 69.13% and a negative return on equity of 770.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -6.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 292,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 161,870 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

