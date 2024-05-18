Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBIN. Tobam increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,181.5% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBIN. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,478.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

FBIN opened at $73.00 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.47.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 29.36%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

