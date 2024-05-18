Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon Sells 201,500 Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Stock

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 201,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $114,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,376,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,514,730.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 10,089 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $5,750.73.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 1,999,532 shares of Hyzon Motors stock.

Hyzon Motors Stock Performance

Shares of HYZN opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.11. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hyzon Motors ( NASDAQ:HYZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Analysts predict that Hyzon Motors Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

HYZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.60 target price on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyzon Motors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYZN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 40,583 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,242,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 197,144 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,745,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 48,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

