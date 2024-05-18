Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Price Up 15.4%

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 15.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,020 ($12.81) and last traded at GBX 1,004.34 ($12.61). 1,184,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 408,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 870 ($10.93).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Future presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,056.14 ($13.26).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,089.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 679.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 735.67.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

