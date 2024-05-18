FY2025 EPS Estimates for Banc of California, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Banc of California in a research report issued on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.20. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Banc of California’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share.

BANC has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens decreased their target price on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.31.

BANC opened at $14.60 on Thursday. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $522.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 29.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.01%.

In other Banc of California news, Director Richard J. Lashley bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 7,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $99,677.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,356.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Lashley bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 2,466.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

