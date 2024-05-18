FY2025 EPS Estimates for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Raised by Analyst

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Gogo in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Gogo’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GOGO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gogo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Gogo in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

Shares of GOGO opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40. Gogo has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $17.94.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $97.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.56 million. Gogo had a return on equity of 229.65% and a net margin of 38.61%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Gogo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Gogo by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Gogo by 12.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Gogo by 52.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles C. Townsend acquired 28,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $260,578.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,740,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,717,509.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gogo news, Director Charles C. Townsend bought 28,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.03 per share, for a total transaction of $260,578.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,740,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,717,509.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harris N. Williams bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,019. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

