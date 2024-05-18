FY2025 EPS Estimates for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU) Lowered by National Bank Financial

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Free Report) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a report released on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.14.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.48). The company had revenue of C$211.02 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

