FY2025 EPS Estimates for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU) Lowered by National Bank Financial

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Free Report) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a report released on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.14.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.48). The company had revenue of C$211.02 million for the quarter.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Announces Dividend
