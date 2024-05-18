FY2028 EPS Estimates for Cabaletta Bio, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CABA)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their FY2028 EPS estimates for Cabaletta Bio in a report issued on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the company will earn $4.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.82. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cabaletta Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.82) per share.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07).

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.63. The company has a market cap of $578.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.52. Cabaletta Bio has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $26.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cabaletta Bio by 16.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 20,171 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 20.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,422,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,648,000 after acquiring an additional 241,803 shares during the last quarter.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

