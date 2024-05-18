Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03), reports.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Performance

GALT stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. Galectin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $4.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GALT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Insider Activity at Galectin Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder James C. Czirr sold 21,323 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $65,248.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,925,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,133,205.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,360. 52.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Galectin Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,979,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 38,037 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 116.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 398,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 214,512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 56.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

