GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Short Interest Up 7.4% in April

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,370,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the April 15th total of 59,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GME shares. Wedbush raised their target price on GameStop from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get GameStop alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GameStop

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GameStop

In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $50,840.19. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 64,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,615.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 10,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,287.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $50,840.19. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,615.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,421 shares of company stock worth $288,153. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,137,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,176,000 after buying an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 9,195 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 2.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in GameStop by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 80,754 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Stock Performance

GME stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. GameStop has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $64.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1,112.06 and a beta of -0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). GameStop had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that GameStop will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.