Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,476.00

Shares of Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,476 ($18.54) and last traded at GBX 1,468 ($18.44), with a volume of 294672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,438 ($18.06).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,321.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,200.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of £1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,669.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 11.40 ($0.14) dividend. This is a boost from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $5.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,090.91%.

In related news, insider Andrew Belshaw sold 16,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,313 ($16.49), for a total value of £210,276.95 ($264,100.67). 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

