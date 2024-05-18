Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,030,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the April 15th total of 8,400,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Insider Activity at Gates Industrial

In other news, Director Wilson S. Neely bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,664 shares in the company, valued at $750,231.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTES. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 163,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 22,730 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 76.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 13,465 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the third quarter worth $2,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on GTES shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:GTES opened at $17.35 on Friday. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average of $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.54.

About Gates Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.