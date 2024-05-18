GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Stock Price Down 8.4%

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.26 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.27 ($0.07). 622,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,799,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.07).

GCM Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.77, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of £15.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -550.00 and a beta of 0.83.

About GCM Resources

(Get Free Report)

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.