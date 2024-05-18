GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Receives C$42.92 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$42.92.

GDI has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.50 to C$44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. National Bank Financial cut shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$40.50 to C$41.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

TSE:GDI opened at C$34.39 on Wednesday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12-month low of C$34.39 and a 12-month high of C$49.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.52. The firm has a market cap of C$505.19 million, a P/E ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 0.99.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$622.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$642.90 million. GDI Integrated Facility Services had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 4.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 1.1606973 EPS for the current year.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

