GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $21.16, but opened at $22.32. GeneDx shares last traded at $23.02, with a volume of 97,615 shares.

Specifically, Director Casdin Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,165,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,753,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,184,294.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GeneDx news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,165,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,753,509 shares in the company, valued at $64,184,294.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 3,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $34,449.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,336.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,249 shares of company stock valued at $228,370 over the last three months. 28.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of GeneDx from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $584.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.17.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 60.86%. The business had revenue of $57.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGS. Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GeneDx by 531.7% in the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 948,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GeneDx by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,678 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of GeneDx by 59.3% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 556,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 207,027 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 14.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 237,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 29,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GeneDx by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 62,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

