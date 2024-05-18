Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Holdings Raised by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,351,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919,980 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.43% of Genius Sports worth $33,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 591.9% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,520,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,093,000 after buying an additional 3,866,827 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 2,189.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,184 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the third quarter worth $5,211,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,914,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,729,000 after purchasing an additional 620,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth $3,244,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90. Genius Sports Limited has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $8.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $119.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Genius Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GENI shares. B. Riley started coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Genius Sports Profile

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

