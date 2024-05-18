Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Short Interest Update

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,520,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the April 15th total of 30,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GEVO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Gevo from $1.36 to $0.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Gevo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gevo

Gevo Stock Performance

GEVO opened at $0.70 on Friday. Gevo has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.80 and a quick ratio of 12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 393.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gevo will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gevo

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEVO. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gevo during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Gevo by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 32,036 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Gevo by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,134 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 28,323 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Gevo during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.