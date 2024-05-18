Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Trading Up 16.7%

Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report) traded up 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 2,894,761 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 11,727,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Gfinity Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of £856,800.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.05.

About Gfinity

(Get Free Report)

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and delivers esports solutions to publishers, sports rights holders, commercial partners, and media companies in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company provides Commune.ly, a community intelligence platform that allows brands to harness the power of user-generated content & online communities; Athlos, a competitive gaming platform embedded within apps and community websites; and Manifold, a technology platform used to power the next generation of digital publishing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gfinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gfinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.