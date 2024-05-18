Global-E Online (GLBE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 20th. Analysts expect Global-E Online to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Global-E Online has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $181.74 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect Global-E Online to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Global-E Online Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $29.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.96 and a beta of 1.13. Global-E Online has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $45.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLBE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About Global-E Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

