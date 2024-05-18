Global-E Online (GLBE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 20th. Analysts expect Global-E Online to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Global-E Online has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.74 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect Global-E Online to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Global-E Online Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $29.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.96 and a beta of 1.13. Global-E Online has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $45.72.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Global-E Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
