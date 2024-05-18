Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.86, but opened at $25.55. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Global Ship Lease shares last traded at $25.22, with a volume of 252,385 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on GSL
Institutional Trading of Global Ship Lease
Global Ship Lease Stock Up 1.7 %
The company has a market cap of $942.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.01%.
Global Ship Lease Company Profile
Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global Ship Lease
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.