Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.86, but opened at $25.55. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Global Ship Lease shares last traded at $25.22, with a volume of 252,385 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 2.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 12.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 6.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $942.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.01%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

