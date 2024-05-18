Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.56

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.56 and last traded at $34.56, with a volume of 1896 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.46.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.76 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIQ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,747 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 213.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,904 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 25,113 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 44.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,310 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 18,824 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

