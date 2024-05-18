GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, May 20th

GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on Monday, May 20th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, May 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, May 20th.
GlucoTrack Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GCTK opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.10. GlucoTrack has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32.
GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.
GlucoTrack, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and commercializing non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a non-invasive blood glucose monitor that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain.
