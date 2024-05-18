GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GMS were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in GMS by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,068,000 after purchasing an additional 456,692 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in GMS by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 270,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,300,000 after purchasing an additional 99,612 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in GMS by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 312,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,971,000 after purchasing an additional 79,561 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in GMS by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,018,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,967,000 after purchasing an additional 76,417 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in GMS by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 259,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,565,000 after purchasing an additional 57,960 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GMS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.63.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $93.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.71. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $101.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.01). GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $611,436.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,060.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $611,436.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,060.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $1,931,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,465.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,192 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

