Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gold Royalty in a report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gold Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gold Royalty’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Gold Royalty had a negative net margin of 484.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.28.

Gold Royalty Stock Performance

GROY opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $289.98 million, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.41. Gold Royalty has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $2.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GROY. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 257,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Gold Royalty by 0.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,953,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after buying an additional 55,546 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

