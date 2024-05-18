GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.27, but opened at $7.80. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. GoodRx shares last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 2,193,004 shares traded.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GDRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GoodRx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on GoodRx from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on GoodRx from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

GoodRx Stock Down 7.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 5.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $707,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at $3,467,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -747.25, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $196.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.59 million. Equities research analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

