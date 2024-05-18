Grainger plc (GRI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.54 on July 5th

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.54 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Grainger Stock Down 2.3 %

GRI opened at GBX 258 ($3.24) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8,600.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. Grainger has a twelve month low of GBX 215.40 ($2.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 278.80 ($3.50). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 259.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 259.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.88.

Get Grainger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Grainger

In other news, insider Robert Hudson acquired 118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.18) per share, for a total transaction of £298.54 ($374.96). Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages private rental homes in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. Grainger plc was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.