Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Short Interest Up 7.6% in April

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,920,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the April 15th total of 6,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Gray Television to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Gray Television from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gray Television in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gray Television from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gray Television presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Get Gray Television alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GTN

Gray Television Stock Down 1.4 %

GTN opened at $6.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.41. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Gray Television had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is -266.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Gray Television news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,982,386 shares in the company, valued at $24,127,502.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gray Television

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Gray Television by 336.8% during the 3rd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,000,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,683,000 after buying an additional 3,084,578 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 3,094,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,730,000 after purchasing an additional 661,760 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 232.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 813,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 568,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,786,000 after purchasing an additional 506,106 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,671,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gray Television

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.