Halliburton (HAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 5th

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the oilfield services company on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th.

Halliburton has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Halliburton has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Halliburton to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $37.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $28.43 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 434,287 shares of company stock valued at $15,415,304 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

