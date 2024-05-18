Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Price Up 0.4% After Dividend Announcement

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $37.80 and last traded at $37.62. Approximately 649,353 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 6,756,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.48.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.59.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 434,287 shares of company stock worth $15,415,304 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Halliburton by 46.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,090,055 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,408,171,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237,784 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $400,070,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,274,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,952,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Halliburton by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,878,811 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $284,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,485 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 116.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,483,230 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $97,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,371 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halliburton

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.