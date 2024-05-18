Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Harbour Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

OTCMKTS HBRIY opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Harbour Energy has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $4.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44.

Harbour Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.1144 dividend. This is a positive change from Harbour Energy’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.

