HC Wainwright Raises Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Price Target to $22.00

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Delcath Systems’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

DCTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delcath Systems to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens started coverage on Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.20.

DCTH stock opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22. The stock has a market cap of $210.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.55. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.19. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 290.07% and a negative net margin of 1,080.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Delcath Systems

In related news, Director Gil Aharon purchased 26,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $100,001.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,069,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,321.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delcath Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $4,918,000. Vivo Capital LLC grew its stake in Delcath Systems by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,666,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 811,555 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 81.2% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 686,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 307,453 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $962,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

