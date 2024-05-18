HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $59.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Belite Bio’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLTE opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.11 and a beta of -1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average is $42.37. Belite Bio has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $48.60.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Belite Bio will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Belite Bio stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Belite Bio as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

