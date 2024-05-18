HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday.

Curis Stock Performance

Shares of Curis stock opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44. Curis has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $18.53.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 486.45% and a negative return on equity of 224.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Curis will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curis

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CM Management LLC boosted its position in Curis by 380.0% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Curis by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 14,656 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Curis in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 29.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

