HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Daré Bioscience’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Dawson James lowered shares of Daré Bioscience from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Daré Bioscience from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Daré Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of DARE stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38. Daré Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $49.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Daré Bioscience will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Daré Bioscience stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,470,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 7.37% of Daré Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

