HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Electrovaya’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

ELVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Electrovaya in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Electrovaya in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Electrovaya Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ ELVA opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. Electrovaya has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Electrovaya had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electrovaya will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electrovaya

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELVA. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electrovaya in the 3rd quarter worth $9,582,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Electrovaya during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Electrovaya in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,510,000. 22.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electrovaya Company Profile

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

