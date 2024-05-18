HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for DURECT’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of DURECT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.

DURECT stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. DURECT has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $7.46.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 328.25% and a negative net margin of 279.77%. The company had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DURECT will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in DURECT by 6.0% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 380,131 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in DURECT by 10.8% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 256,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DURECT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 3,366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

