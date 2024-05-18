HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 340.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Spero Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SPRO opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.62. Spero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $73.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. Spero Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 35.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spero Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 56.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 272,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 98,485 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 873,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,570,000. 25.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

