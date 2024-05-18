HC Wainwright Trims CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Target Price to $6.00

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.62) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %

CASI stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 105.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.58%.

Institutional Trading of CASI Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Howland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of CASI Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

