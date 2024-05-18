Head to Head Comparison: Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) vs. PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) and PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Merit Medical Systems and PAVmed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merit Medical Systems 0 1 8 0 2.89 PAVmed 0 1 0 1 3.00

Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus price target of $92.78, indicating a potential upside of 13.30%. PAVmed has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,073.18%. Given PAVmed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PAVmed is more favorable than Merit Medical Systems.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Merit Medical Systems has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PAVmed has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Merit Medical Systems and PAVmed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merit Medical Systems 7.94% 15.02% 8.83% PAVmed -2,037.67% N/A -99.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.7% of Merit Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of PAVmed shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Merit Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of PAVmed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Merit Medical Systems and PAVmed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merit Medical Systems $1.26 billion 3.78 $94.41 million $1.74 47.06 PAVmed $2.45 million 6.89 -$64.18 million ($9.10) -0.20

Merit Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than PAVmed. PAVmed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merit Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Merit Medical Systems beats PAVmed on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions. It also offers custom procedural solutions that include critical care products, disinfection protection systems, syringes, manifold kits, and trays and packs; coating services for medical tubes and wires; and sensor components for microelectromechanical systems. In addition, the company provides pulmonary products that consist of laser-cut tracheobronchial stents, over-the-wire and direct visualization delivery systems, and dilation balloons to endoscopically dilate structures; gastroenterology products, such as covered esophageal stents, syringe and gauges, and balloon dilators; and kits and accessories for endoscopy and bronchoscopy procedures. It sells its products to hospitals and alternate site-based physicians, technicians, and nurses through direct sales force, distributors, original equipment manufacturer partners, or custom procedure tray manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay. Its product pipeline also comprises EsoCure, an esophageal ablation device to treat dysplastic BE; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; NextFlo; and Veris cancer care platform. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

