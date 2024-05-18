Head-To-Head Contrast: Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) and SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI)

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) and SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of SPI Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of SPI Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Shoals Technologies Group has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPI Energy has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shoals Technologies Group $488.94 million 2.23 $39.97 million $0.18 35.61 SPI Energy $177.52 million 0.11 -$33.42 million ($0.88) -0.72

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and SPI Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Shoals Technologies Group has higher revenue and earnings than SPI Energy. SPI Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoals Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and SPI Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoals Technologies Group 6.42% 13.95% 9.02% SPI Energy -11.77% -167.64% -9.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shoals Technologies Group and SPI Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoals Technologies Group 2 4 13 0 2.58 SPI Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus price target of $17.29, indicating a potential upside of 169.80%. Given Shoals Technologies Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shoals Technologies Group is more favorable than SPI Energy.

Summary

Shoals Technologies Group beats SPI Energy on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shoals Technologies Group



Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services. It provides EBOS components, including combiners; plug-n-play branch connectors and inline fuses; AC disconnects; recombiners; wireless monitoring; junction boxes; wire management; EV power cabinets; and battery energy storage systems cabinets, as well as cable assemblies, transition enclosures, and splice boxes. In addition, the company offers eMobility solutions, such as a power center, which combines equipment needed to protect the charging equipment and transform voltage levels from the electric utility to those needed on the respective site; quick connect solutions for chargers to connect to the Shoals system; big lead assembly (BLA) technology in the EV space to connect multiple chargers to a single power center; and a raceway system that protects the above ground EV BLAs in walk over and drive over applications. Further, it provides Snapshot IV, a solar operations and maintenance solution that monitors the specific voltage and current of individual solar panels and compares the results against the manufacturer's projected performance. The company sells its products to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects; utilities; solar developers, independent power producers; solar module manufacturers; and charge point operators. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

About SPI Energy



SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. It also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers, including government-owned utility companies. In addition, the company sells self-assembled solar modules, forklifts, pre-development solar projects, component and charging stations, as well as offers shipping, delivery, engineering, and maintenance services. As of April, 2022, it owned and operated 17.51 megawatts of solar projects. The company is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

