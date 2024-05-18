Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Shares Up 12.5%

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 127.24 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 124.20 ($1.56). Approximately 489,909 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 879,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.40 ($1.39).

Helios Towers Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,889.32, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 95.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 83.88. The company has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,560.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helios Towers

In other Helios Towers news, insider Alison Baker sold 18,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.21), for a total transaction of £17,404.80 ($21,859.83). In other Helios Towers news, insider Alison Baker sold 18,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.21), for a total transaction of £17,404.80 ($21,859.83). Also, insider Tom Greenwood acquired 85,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £70,859.59 ($88,997.22). Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Towers

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides colocation lease-up, build-to-suit, sale and leaseback, in-building, small cells/outdoor distributed antenna system, and other managed services. The company also offers passive infrastructure solutions, including site selection, site preparation, maintenance, security, and power management, as well as engages in hosting of active equipment, such as antennae.

