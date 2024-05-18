Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Herbalife in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NYSE HLF opened at $10.89 on Friday. Herbalife has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Herbalife had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Herbalife’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Herbalife will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Herbalife news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $74,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,421.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $74,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,279 shares in the company, valued at $993,421.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rodica Macadrai purchased 5,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $48,179.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,716 shares in the company, valued at $118,385.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 66,532 shares of company stock valued at $643,642 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Herbalife by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 16,275 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its stake in Herbalife by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 3,121,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,669,000 after purchasing an additional 104,567 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Herbalife by 230.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 67,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 47,182 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Herbalife by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Herbalife by 9.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,742,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,378,000 after purchasing an additional 147,003 shares during the period.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

