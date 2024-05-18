Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Position Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.21% of Herc worth $51,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRI. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Herc by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,667,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,303,000 after purchasing an additional 457,697 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 22.6% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 585,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,583,000 after acquiring an additional 107,708 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Herc by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 453,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,945,000 after acquiring an additional 98,648 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Herc by 653.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Herc by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 350,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,677,000 after purchasing an additional 45,427 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Herc Stock Performance

NYSE:HRI opened at $155.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.87 and its 200-day moving average is $145.75. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.72 and a 52-week high of $171.00.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.12). Herc had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Herc news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total value of $564,009.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,560,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total transaction of $890,216.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,347,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total transaction of $564,009.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,560,647.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,996 shares of company stock worth $5,656,956 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

