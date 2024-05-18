Hesai Group (HSAI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 20th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $79.04 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Hesai Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hesai Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HSAI stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $654.20 million, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.48. Hesai Group has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Hesai Group Company Profile

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

