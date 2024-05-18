Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.46

Holcim AG (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.46 and traded as low as $17.17. Holcim shares last traded at $17.29, with a volume of 130,062 shares trading hands.

Holcim Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.83.

Holcim Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.5685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from Holcim’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Holcim Company Profile

Holcim AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It operates through North America; Latin America; Europe; Asia, Middle East & Africa; and Solutions & Products segments. The company offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; ready-mix concrete; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, insulation tile adhesives, facade solutions, and contracting and services.

