Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Hits New 12-Month High at $440.23

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 440.23 ($5.53) and last traded at GBX 329.50 ($4.14), with a volume of 737957 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 331 ($4.16).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.15) target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Hollywood Bowl Group Stock Performance

Hollywood Bowl Group Increases Dividend

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 332.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 306.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of £573.94 million, a PE ratio of 1,672.50, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 11.27 ($0.14) per share. This is a positive change from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $3.27. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Hollywood Bowl Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ivan Schofield sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 319 ($4.01), for a total transaction of £63,800 ($80,130.62). In other Hollywood Bowl Group news, insider Ivan Schofield sold 20,000 shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 319 ($4.01), for a total value of £63,800 ($80,130.62). Also, insider Stephen Burns sold 165,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 321 ($4.03), for a total value of £531,884.16 ($668,028.33). Insiders have sold 205,696 shares of company stock worth $66,248,416 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. It operates centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

